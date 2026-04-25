5 fruity summer dishes from North East India

Subhadrika Sen
Pineapple Chutney: Made from fresh forage in Meghalaya and Assam, pineapple is cooked with spices, mustard and green chillies. The sweet, tangy and spicy notes hit the right track as a side dish.
Fruity and Fishy: This interesting salad made of fresh citrus or oranges and small fish, is a delicacy among the Khasi tribes of Meghalaya. Add all regular salad items, herbs, fermented small fish and orange slices; and your one-pot protein and flavourful salad is ready.
Fruity Payesh: Kheer or payesh made with dairy products are popular, but Tripura and Assam gives it a fruity twist by adding banana, coconut milk or seasonal fruits which gives it a fruity flavour.
Curries on the charts: In Assam, elephant apple or ou is cooked with lentils of fresh fermented fish and it acts as a cooling dish in the hot weather.
Banana flower: In Nagaland and Mizoram, banana flower and raw bananas are heavily used in making side dishes along with local herbs and fermented ingredients. These summer meals are light on the stomach and aids digestion.