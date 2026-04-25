5 ways to check if your teens are safe while surfing the internet

DEBOLINA ROY
To help identify altered images or videos, equip your system it with updated AI filtering software. This is one of the most crucial cyber safety tips for teenagers that will help distinguish between real influencers and dangerous bots.
Sit and review the app permissions and privacy settings. It is essential to ensure that location sharing is turned off as well as keeping their 'digital footprint' private from possible predators and data brokers.
Employ specific apps to control your teenager’s screen time. It will eliminate some of the continuous connection stressors that can contribute to poor mental health and digital fatigue.
Be on the lookout for any dramatic shifts in your teenager's mood once they've spent an extended period of time online. Increased aggression or fear usually means that your teenager might have been experiencing some form of cyberbullying or harassment.
Teach your children not to click on unexpected links (even from friends) because so many accounts are hacked every day. It can be a strong defence against the current phishing techniques.