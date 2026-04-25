6 unique savoury mango dishes you can make this summer

DEBOLINA ROY

Mango salad cup

This creative dish features both raw and cooked mango combined to form a great texture. The fruit is mixed with garlic, soy sauce, and served in crispy rice paper cups for additional crunch.

Mango chukani

This dish, which is something of an ambiguous combination between a curry and a raita. It combines thick yogurt, crushed mango, turmeric and is tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves.

Mango cheese log

This dish is a clever combination of sharp cheddar cheese, cream cheese and chives. It’s topped with spicy mango chutney, as well as crushed nuts, to create a great balance of heat and creaminess.

Mango salsa toastie

A great topping idea is a refreshing fruit salsa using mangoes, capsicums and chillies layered on a cooling bed of hung curd. This fruit-salsa combination creates one of the best savoury mango dishes ever.

Mango Thai red curry

The pureed mangoes create a thick, scented sauce that covered the cook vegetables. The coconut milk, red curry and mango puree make the base for the sauce.

Mango lettuce cups

These little cups are an excellent option for a quick snack, being made of chopped mangoes, roasted nuts, and green chillies without seeds!

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