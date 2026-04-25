6 unique savoury mango dishes you can make this summer

DEBOLINA ROY
This creative dish features both raw and cooked mango combined to form a great texture. The fruit is mixed with garlic, soy sauce, and served in crispy rice paper cups for additional crunch.
This dish, which is something of an ambiguous combination between a curry and a raita. It combines thick yogurt, crushed mango, turmeric and is tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves.
This dish is a clever combination of sharp cheddar cheese, cream cheese and chives. It’s topped with spicy mango chutney, as well as crushed nuts, to create a great balance of heat and creaminess.
A great topping idea is a refreshing fruit salsa using mangoes, capsicums and chillies layered on a cooling bed of hung curd. This fruit-salsa combination creates one of the best savoury mango dishes ever.
The pureed mangoes create a thick, scented sauce that covered the cook vegetables. The coconut milk, red curry and mango puree make the base for the sauce.
These little cups are an excellent option for a quick snack, being made of chopped mangoes, roasted nuts, and green chillies without seeds!