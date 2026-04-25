FIFA World Cup 2026: Looking at the new rules set to be introduced during the tournament

Udisha
Quick substitutes
Quick substitutions are one of the primary changes that will be implemented. The new rule says that a player must leave the field within 10 seconds of being substituted. If failed to do so, the new substitute will have to wait for one minute before they can enter the pitch.
Medical attention
When a player receives medical treatment on the field, they must leave the pitch and wait for one minute before they can re-enter. However, this rule does not apply if the injury was due to a foul committed by the opponent and was shown a card.
𝗩𝗔𝗥 overhaul
In the 2026 FIFA World Cup, VAR's powers have been extended. VAR can now be used to review second yellow cards since they mean a red card. Additionally, they can also review wrongly awarded corner-kicks.
Throw-ins and goal kicks
Whenever a throw-in or goal kick is awarded to a team, it must be taken within the 5-second limit. If the game is not restarted within 5 seconds, the throw-in or goal kick will be disallowed and the opponent will be given possession.
Captains and referees
Players will have to be extremely careful when talking to a referee in the upcoming World Cup. No one except the team captain can now approach the match referee for explanations of refereeing decision. If any other player crowd around the referee, they will be shown a yellow card.