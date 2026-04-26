4 best places for dreamcatchers according to vastu

DEBOLINA ROY
The Ishanya or the northeast position holds significance in Vastu Shastra, which is said to be the ultimate place of spiritual energy flow. You can place your dream catcher in this region to improve your intuition and mind clarity.
One of the best places for dreamcatchers are windows that face towards the rising sun. Morning sunlight will cleanse the crystals in this process. Transparent or blue-tinted glass will help in enhancing this purification process.
Displaying any holy object on the east wall promotes new starts and mental clarity. The energy of sunrise makes this direction conducive for individuals who require inspiration to start their day.
North wall would be perfect for balancing emotions and creating an atmosphere of protection in your home. This wall will create an aura of peacefulness.