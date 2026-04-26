4 reasons why you should avoid drinking ice-cold water in extreme heat

Udisha
Stomach cramps
When the summer heat gets too much, a glass of cold water can feel refreshing. However, it is not really good for your body. Cold water can make the stomach contract leading to pain and bloating.
Slower hydration
When you are overheated, drinking cold water can make it difficult for your body to warm the water up to its level. If the temperature of the water and body doesn't match, water cannot be fully absorbed, making your hydration incomplete.
Physical shock
Drinking icy cold water while your body temperature is high can mildly shock the vagus nerves of the body, which may sometimes result in a feeling of dizziness.
Wasted energy
To warm the cold water so that it matches your body's internal temperature, your body has to work harder, using up more energy. This results in increased tiredness and makes your body heat up more, defeating the purpose of drinking cold water.