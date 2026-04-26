5 debutants to watch out for in the FIFA World Cup 2026

Udisha
Lamine Yamal (Spain/Barcelona)
At only 18 years, Lamine Yamal has set the football pitch on fire and the entire world will have their eyes on him, expecting him to create magic at his first ever FIFA World Cup. Already an Euro Cup champion with Spain, the youngster has broken multiple records and Spain will depend a lot on him this summer.
Arda Güler (Turkey/Real Madrid)
The 21-year-old has had an impressive year at Real Madrid, with 4 goals and 9 assists in the 2025-26 domestic season. While Turkey is an underdog in the 2026 World Cup, he is an asset to the team and will definitely display his talent on field.
Pau Cubarsí (Spain/Barcelona)
Another young talent from Spain and Barcelona, he has solidified his clubs defence and fans will be expecting the same from him when he plays for his country in his first World Cup tournament. The 19-year old will be supporting his teammate Lamine Yamal, making Spain one of the favourites in the tournament.
Michael Olise (France/Bayern Munich)
At 24 years old, Michael Olise will be making a relatively late World Cup debut. However, he is on fiery form for Bayern Munich and will hopefully carry that spark with him for France. Known for his clinical finishes and deadly crosses, Michael can create chances even when they seem impossible.
Nico Paz (Argentina/Como)
Defending champions Argentina will look forward to having young talent Nico Paz on their star-studded team. The 21-year-old will represent Lionel Messi's side in his first ever World Cup and the Albiceleste have already pinned their future hopes on him. Hopefully, he will live upto them.