Craving fizzy colas? Here are 5 healthy alternatives you can try

DEBOLINA ROY
The gelatinous pulp of the fruit has high levels of Vitamin C and potassium, which makes it one of the most healthy soda alternatives. The process involves scooping the pulp and soaking it in water before straining.
Mint and jaggery together form a drink that is better than carbonated drinks. Jaggery provides instant energy by boosting your iron levels, while the mint leaves provide an instant cooling effect to the body.
Khus is derived from the roots of the Vetiver grass. The beverage serves as an air conditioning unit from inside the body by lowering body temperature. It has an earthy aroma and calming effect on the nerves.
It contains almonds which are highly nutritious. With the addition of cardamom and kewda, the concoction becomes aromatic, rich in protein, and keeps you energized all day.
Sandalwood powder can be blended with milk or water containing sugar to make a refreshing drink. It will provide unmatched cooling effects.