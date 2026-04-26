Simple ways to grow garlic in your home

Udisha
Plant the cloves
Take a small pot and make sure it has drainage holes. Fill it up with potting soil and plant a few individual cloves of garlic. Do not peel the skin off the garlic since it prevents them from rotting.
Plant correctly
Make sure the pointed ends of the cloves face up while the round, root end is faced towards the soil. Once the cloves are planted, slightly apart from each other, and sprinkle some water.
Sunlight and water
The pot should be kept in a spot where it receives a good amount of sunlight for 6 hours. It is also important to make sure that the soil is moist but not over-watered.
Harvesting the greens
Growing garlic properly is a time consuming process. The garlic greens are important to harvest, so once you see the shoots grow to around 10 inches, cut them off with scissors. You can use them in your salads and as garnish for the kick of garlic.