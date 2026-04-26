Where to keep Feng Shui coins? 6 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
The front door functions as the "Mouth of Qi," through which all life force flows into your safe haven. By keeping coins outside your door, you make an announcement to the cosmos that your home is open for business.
Improve your professional prospects by placing Feng Shui coins around your workplace. It will ensure your success in business, better dealings in terms of finance, and harmony between your staff members.
The south-east sector in Feng Shui is where your financial future lies. It’s necessary to tie up three coins using a red string and place them in this particular region in order to harness the power of wood.
Putting Feng Shui coins under your bed forms a base of financial stability as you sleep. This technique helps increase positive energy all around your personal domain, thus making you financially stable even as you sleep.
Placing the coins within your safe or money cabinet will serve as a shield for your valuables. Apart from luring more wealth into your possession, this will ensure that your existing wealth remains safe and grows.
By integrating the coins in your worship place, you will bring divine blessings into your financial matters. It ensures that both the spiritual and financial matters of your family are successful.