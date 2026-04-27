4 tips to keep in mind if you are exercising outdoors this summer

Udisha
Pick the right time
Exercising during summers can be difficult but working out should not stop. The most important thing is to select the right time. Definitely avoid working out when the heat is at its peak, that is from, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hydration is key
Hydrating yourself continuously is important in summers, especially if you are exercising. Make sure that you start drinking water an hour before you begin working out and keep drinking water at frequent intervals.
Dress accordingly
This is probably a no-brainer that wearing light, breathable clothes while working out during summers helps keep your body temperature low. If you are working out in the open, wear sunglasses even if it is not sunny, and apply sunscreen.
Listen to your body
Do not overestimate yourself. Summers make our health vulnerable. So, if at any point during the work out, you are feeling dizzy or nauseous, stop immediately. Find a shade, drink some water and cool down.