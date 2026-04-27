5 best places in Bengaluru for contemporary sarees

DEBOLINA ROY
Prasiddhi remains the best place for those who wish to shop for elegance and class. Although they hold great regard for traditions, they excel at modern collections, which are very elegant indeed.
Situated at the entrance of Commercial Street, the landmark store caters to all your needs. It provides a wonderful selection of silk cotton, tussar, and crepe. Their fun yet affordable designs have made them the best choice for festive attire.
Taneira is a magical land that thrives on the rich Indian weaves. They encourage traditional techniques such as Bhagalpur and Khadi in a modern way. It is one of the best places for contemporary sarees in Bengaluru.
It features an incredible array of organic cotton, florals, and fusion. The old-fashioned folks, as well as the modern buyers, adore the innovative designs mixed with traditional prints at Deepam.
Saboo Collections specializes in lightweight material like georgette and chiffon, and is the go-to destination for distinctive prints. They have a collection of modern sarees that come with distinctive elements from Lucknow and Jaipur.