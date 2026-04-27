5 facts and trivia that can save your life

Bristi Dey
If you smell something fishy and you know that there's no raw fish in the house, quickly go and switch off the nearby appliances. The fishy smell comes when there is an electrical fire.
If you are caught up in a building fire then lay low and crawl to the nearest exit. Most of the breathable oxygen is at the bottom of the floor.
If you are stuck in an avalanche, calm your nerve first and the spit to determine the flow of the snow or sand. Your saliva will follow the gravity and you can simply dig the opposite way and escape.
If you see a tornado and it is not moving then it is likely that it's coming towards you. Stop everything and run, it's your best chance.
If you managed to angry a swarm of bees while maybe collecting some honey from beehives, DO NOT follow the cartoons and run towards water. They are smart and will wait until you surface and sting you. So, always run as fast and as far as you can because eventually they will give up.