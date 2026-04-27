5 lesser-known facts about Bhanu Athaiya, the first Indian to win an Oscar

DEBOLINA ROY
Bhanu Athaiya (Bhanumati Annasaheb Rajopadhye) started out as a painter. In Sir J. J.’s school, she learned to paint Indian miniatures and became the holder of the renowned award called the Usha Deshmukh Gold Medal.
Bhanu’s managed to open doors for herself even in spaces dominated by patriarchy. She was the only woman artist ever invited in the prestigious group of modern artists called PAG (Progressive Artists’ Group).
Her work as an illustrator in Eve’s Weekly became very popular to such an extent that even actors like Nargis took notice of her, which led to Bhanu Athaiya’s career in cinema.
Bhanu was known to have a very quick hand. The story goes that Bhanu would draw out entire costume ideas while listening to stories from Raj Kapoor, completing an entire colour scheme even before he could take a tea break.
From the historical authenticity of Amrapali to the real-life depiction in Lagaan, the secret behind Bhanu’s success lay in her deep involvement. Instead of opting for generic costumes, she went to local villages to immerse herself into all the details.