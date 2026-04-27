5 most absurd Met Gala looks over the years

Katy Perry, 2017

Katy Perry is known for her looks at the Met Gala. Every year she dresses up in something too bold that often catches the eyes of the netizens. Back in 2015, she served as a co-chair of the event and wore a red, embroidered wool coat over a red tulle and chiffon dress that looked scary. In 2019 she came as a burger and the internet had a good laugh.