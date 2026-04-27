5 most absurd Met Gala looks over the years

Bristi Dey
Priyanka Chopra (2019)
Back in 2019, the Bollywood diva somewhat forgot all about classy fashion and ended up being the meme of the year with her absurd look. Dressed in custom Dior thigh-high slit tulle gown, she broke the internet not for her dress but for her hair and makeup. The over-the-top dark makeup with voluminous retro curls made her netizens call her a fashionable 'clown'.
Kim Kardashian (2021)
Business mogul Kim decided to step out in a statement dramatic all-black Balenciaga fit that covered her whole body and her face in 2021. The look which was meant to be authoritative came out as horrific. Netizens trolled her as the ghost from the attic.
Lil Nas X, 2023
The rapper often is renowned for his bizarre and out of the box dresses at the Met Gala. Back in 2023, he went full metallic and wore a complimenting coloured Dior Men's thong. His silver body paint, was encrusted with pearls and crystals. Somehow this had become an amusement for the netizens and high fashion was so out from the chat box.
Jared Leto, 2019
More than his outfit, the accessory was the definition of weirdness. Wearing a Gucci ensemble the actor struck a pose with a very unique accessory on the red carpet…his own head!
Katy Perry, 2017
Katy Perry is known for her looks at the Met Gala. Every year she dresses up in something too bold that often catches the eyes of the netizens. Back in 2015, she served as a co-chair of the event and wore a red, embroidered wool coat over a red tulle and chiffon dress that looked scary. In 2019 she came as a burger and the internet had a good laugh.