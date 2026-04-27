5 songs football lovers use as hype anthems

Udisha
Wavin' Flag by K'naan
If we are talking about football hype anthems, this song must always be the first on the list. While the song was not a football song originally, its popularity skyrocketed during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Fans resonated with the message of freedom so inherent to the song and it continues to be a favourite.
Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) by Shakira
Another 2010 World Cup gift, this was the tournament's official anthem and Shakira absolutely owned it. Bringing together African rhythms and Latin pop, this song brought the world together. The high energy lyrics and signature dance moves made the song evergreen and a stable in every football fan's playlist.
We Are the Champions by Queen
What is football if not a relentless fight for being the champion till the very end? No doubt this song has been adopted as the victory anthem by the world of football. This song was performed in the closing ceremony of the 1994 World Cup in the USA and has since been an integral part of football: it is played during major tournament finals and trophy presentations as the entire stadium sings along.
Magic in the Air by Magic System ft. Chawki
Football, especially World Cups definitely fill up the air with magic and this 2014 song resonated with football fans so much that it became the unofficial anthem during the 2018 World Cup, made even more popular by France after they won the tournament. This song has since been integral to the football playlist.
Dreamers by Jungkook
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar gave football fans yet another song to hold close to the heart. While this is not the usual hype anthem with upbeat music, the soothing musicality of the song is an ode to all those who dare to dream.