4 reasons why a lukewarm shower is better for you than a cold one

Udisha
Good for skin and hair health
While cold showers might seem like your best friend during summers, a lukewarm bath is far more beneficial. A slightly warm water helps preserve both skin and hair health since it can skillfully break down oil and dirty without damaging the natural moisture.
Relaxes tight muscles
Showering in cold water makes muscles contract, making them stiff. However, lukewarm water allows blood to flow gently and can be soothing for the muscles. It relaxes stiff muscles and releases physical tension.
Minimizes stress
Showering in cold water can increase cortisol or stress levels and adrenaline. However, lukewarm water does not shock the nervous system of the body. Instead, it calms you down and stabilises the heart rate, bringing down stress.
Helps restore natural sleep cycle
Your body's internal clock can be regulated by a shower in some lukewarm water. It provides a sense of relaxation and triggers the natural cooling process of your body, enabling you to easily transition to sleep. Cold showers tend to shock you out of your relaxed state.