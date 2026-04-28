4 signs of oversharing; tips not to give away too much information

Bristi Dey
People stop engaging
Usually people do not come upfront and say that it's too much information. But their face says it all. Whenever you are in that flow, always look for sign of engagement and if they stop, it is your signal! You can pause for a moment and let them change the topic.
Too much explaining
If you’re adding a backstory to a backstory, know that it might just come off as too much information. It is cool with your friends and close ones but professionally no one wants to engage in series of conversations.
Point gets misunderstood
If a point comes where you are just saying things and the other person is not understanding a thing, it is time for you to slow down. Also if people respond off-topic, you may not be providing sufficient detail or structure.
You feel a bit exposed after speaking
Sometimes when we are in a flow we often tend to say things we are not suppose to. Maybe sharing intimate details with colleagues. Practice stopping once your main point is delivered.