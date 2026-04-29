4 reasons why Cruise Control in cars have become so popular in 2026

Bristi Dey
Cruise control is an electronic driver-assistance system much like an autopilot mode which allows the car to cruise through a specific speed. The driver meanwhile can remove his foot from the accelerator pedal and relax. Here are the reasons why cruise control is the future of cars.
Saves fuel
Based on research, cruise control can help save more gas due to the continuous maintenance of speed. Frequent changes in speed, especially accelerating from lower speeds, tend to consume more fuel, so minimizing those fluctuations helps reduce overall gas usage.
Reduces fatigue
Reducing fatigue and tiredness of the drivers, are the very reason as to why cruise control has been designed. However it is to be used only in plain lands. Sudden change in altitudes or road terrains can be a no-go for this. Turn off the cruise control if going uphill.
Improved Safety and Traffic Flow
Its continuous speed works the best in traffic and do not do human errors like sudden accelerations. On a larger scale, smoother driving contributes to more stable traffic flow and fewer abrupt slowdowns. So, this overall contributes to lesser traffic jams
Eco friendly driving
By saving around an average of 7-14% on gas, this technology is effectively eco-friendly as it lowers carbon emissions.