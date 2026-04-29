5 essentials rules for choosing the right luxury home

Bristi Dey
Security and community living
Check if there's the right security systems in place. Most of the luxury properties often come with CCTV surveillance, biometric access, intercom systems, and trained security personnel. Gated communities can not only keep your peace intact in terms of safety but also help in community building.
Green space
Luxury comes when nature co-exists. Make sure there's enough green space around the buildings and not just concrete walls. Open spaces comes with better air quality, mental well-being, and a more relaxed lifestyle.
Elevated lifestyle amenities
Some of the most basic amenities like swimming pool, gaming section or a nearby golf course can relieve you from the daily boring lifestyle. These are also crucial for a healthier living and fun days. Also, other amenities like yoga decks, landscaped terraces, or viewing lounges, help residence to have a private serene escape.
Walkable routes
Make sure your daily essentials are within walking distance. From cafes to grocery stores and retail shops, having these conveniences nearby is important. Because when the internet goes down, even simple tasks can quickly become overwhelming.
Accessibility
If a property is huge it tends to be built in a secluded place. Make sure your home has good connectivity with transports and essential services.
And if you are looking for something similar in Delhi, one such standout development is DLF ONE Midtown. Beyond its beautifully designed residences, the project is elevated by the exceptional ONE Midtown Clubhouse, that proudly is recognized as one of the largest clubhouses in the city.