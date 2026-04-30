International Jazz Day 2026: 4 iconic female singers who made jazz music evergreen

Udisha
Ella Fitzgerald (1917-1996)
Known as the First Lady of Song, Ella Fitzgerald popularised "scat singing" where she used her voice to sound like a saxophone and trumpet. Her vocal agility and technical accuracy made jazz fun and more accessible.
Billie Holiday (1915-1959)
Billie Holiday redefined genre and was famous for her emotional phrasing. A piece of music cannot just be performed, but has to be lived and Billie understood that. Her exceptional vocals made her stand out and transformed the genre.
Nina Simone (1933-2003)
She was the queen of blending genres and used music as a tool of protest. Bringing together jazz, classical, blues and gospel music, she advocated for social change. She reinstated jazz as the voice of the oppressed and practiced it.
Bessie Smith (1894-1937)
The Empress of the Blues laid the brick work on which jazz was built on. She gained prominence in the Jazz age and her collaboration with renowned jazz artistes helped bring jazz and blues together.