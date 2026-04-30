5 budget cafés in Kolkata for a bill under Rs. 800

DEBOLINA ROY
In Jodhpur Park, this café is an oasis of calm with its outdoor seats surrounded by trees and plants. It is one of the best budget cafes in Kolkata with piano, books, and a large selection of exotic teas, shakes, or eating one of their many sizzler dishes.
This masonry building in Salt Lake area has beautifully designed Interiors, along with a fun relaxing ambiance for patrons to enjoy. It has one of the affordable cafés in Kolkata offering fantastic fish fingers & barbecued dishes.
This café offers a taste of London at breakfast time; well-known for their perfect pancakes and waffles. This café is one of the best options for a cost-effective European food experience.
Located on Southern Avenue, this cafe with a woodsy ambiance is a vegetarian's paradise. Their uniquely healthy international menu includes gluten-free momos and Burmese Khow-Suey for a guilt free dining experience.
Cha Bar at Oxford Book Store on Park Street has a relaxing environment surrounded by books. You can try their walnut cake along with jasmine tea and a chicken sandwich to have a perfect café experience.