Domestic vs app-based househelp: 5 things you need to know before making the decision

DEBOLINA ROY
App-based solutions can provide immediate help, usually within 15 minutes. On the other hand, traditional solutions require an individual commitment that is susceptible to any unforeseen absence but provides stable daily morning habits.
Strict accountability is maintained on digital platforms through rating mechanisms and background checks. The informal mechanism does not have such formal consequences, and instead depends on verbal feedback and personal relationship.
Conventional assistance often becomes an extension of the family, which involves emotional politics and diplomacy. Applications eliminate the emotional calculus, where the task gets completed without any personal negotiation.
The long-term domestic employee is well versed with the nuances of a particular house. Though the app technology is efficient, the constant change of employees makes it difficult for them to match the personalized care of a regular ‘didi.’
In comparing domestic vs app-based househelp, costs play an important role. Monthly salaries for conventional house-help are relatively cheaper than for daily chores, while app-based options can experience increases in costs as they expand.