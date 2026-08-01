6 lesser-known facts about birthday girl Mrunal Thakur

DEBOLINA ROY
Interesting educational background
She attended school in Jalgaon and Mumbai. Following that, she enrolled in KC College to study Mass Media and, at the same time, managed to attain a B-Tech degree and pursue her interest in performing arts.
College detention due to auditions
In her undergraduate years, Mrunal Thakur focused on modelling, auditions, and shows, which led to her failing to attend classes. Hence, her college administration punished her for being absent from classes, obliging her to attend.
International soap opera stint
Apart from Indian television shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, she developed a massive following in Southeast Asia. Mrunal Thakur acted in famous Indonesian television shows, like Tuyul and its sequel Mbak Yul Reborn.
Marathi cinema debut
Long before entering Hindi cinema, she secured her first role in a full-length movie in 2014 in the Marathi film Vitti Dandu. That year, she also appeared as Doctor Swapna in another Marathi movie.
Preparation for Love Sonia
She made preparations for her first international film, Love Sonia, with Demi Moore and Freida Pinto. In order to learn the body language of her character, she had to live in a house located next to a brothel in Kolkata.
Turned down Aamir Khan's offer
Due to her impressive performance in Love Sonia, Aamir Khan brought her on board for Thugs of Hindostan. Mrunal Thakur decided to make her Hindi film debut with Super 30.