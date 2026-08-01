6 timeless Meena Kumari films everyone should watch

ANOUSHKA NAG
Pakeezah (1972) - Prime Video
Pakeezah tells the story of Sahibjaan, a beautiful courtesan who is unable to break free from the cycle of her work until a young forest ranger named Salim falls in love with her captivating beauty and innocence. Unfortunately, his affluent parents oppose their union
Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962) - Youtube
An affluent man ignores his wife and visits brothels to satiate his wants. This bothers his wife, who eventually finds refuge in the arms of their neighbour, Bhootnath.
Baiju Bawra (1952) - Youtube
In Mughal Emperor Akbar's court, teenage musician Baiju challenges maestro Tansen to a musical duel to avenge his father's murder, which he blames on Tansen.
Parineeta (1953) - Prime Video
Gurucharan, a poor clerk, is unable to repay Nabin Rai, a wealthy neighbour who lent him money. Meanwhile, Gurucharan's niece falls for Rai's son, but their relationship is put to the test.
Kaajal (1965) - YouTube
Madhavi and Rajesh are childhood friends with a close relationship. However, when Rajesh marries, his wife dislikes her husband's connection with Madhavi and plans to separate them.
Aarti (1962) - YouTube
Aarti, a young doctor, falls for Deepak when he saves her life, but she is already betrothed to Dr. Prakash. Later, she marries Deepak despite all difficulties, which also earns Prakash's ire.