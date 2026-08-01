Nibba Nibbi First Look: Rishav Basu and Sauraseni Maitra star in Bangla Zee5’s dark rom-com

Dharitri Ganguly
When a ruthless, toxic young couple steals a hard drive containing the darkest secrets of the powerful, their turbulent road trip across Bengal becomes a violent, darkly comic descent into madness: where love, power, and hypocrisy collide.
Directed by Tathagata Mukherjee, Nibba Nibbi, Zee 5's first Bengali direct-to-digital original film this year, will see Sauraseni Mitra, Rishav Basu, Shankar Chakraborty and Shantilal Mukherjee in pivotal roles. The film will release on August 14.
At its heart, the film is all about 'Fun with Guns' - a wild ride following two eccentric young individuals who simply want to enjoy life while constantly on the run. Bold, unconventional, and highly entertaining, it's a film that is sure to spark conversations and grab attention: Tathagata Mukherjee
This is unlike any conventional love story. Playing this character pushed me out of my comfort zone, and I believe viewers will witness a side of me they haven't seen before: Sauraseni Maitra
Beneath the humour, action and thrills lies a sharp commentary on relationships, ambition and the hypocrisy that often exists beneath polished facades. It has been an incredible experience bringing this unique story to life: Rishav Basu