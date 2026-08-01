Taapsee Pannu’s iconic fashion moments

Udisha
As Taapsee Pannu turns 39, it is time pay homage to her impeccable fashion sense. The actress, who is a phenomenon on screen, can also stun off-screen. From effortless chic to casual comfort, she wears fashion as an honour and we have no notes!
The avant-garde saree drape
Who said ethnic has to be boring? Taapsee wears this Knot Sari & Eira Blouse from Flora from the label 431-88 by Shweta Kapur. The zebra striped blouse stands out as the black silhouette looks stunning. The classic touch has to be the wide, glossy black belt.
The quirky floral-denim fusion
The actress aces effortless looks that are fun and colourful. Here, Taapsee brings together tradition and streetwear chic as she pairs a vibrant yellow saree with a hot pink border and motifs of cats wearing sunglasses, with a denim shirt! With her hair up in two buns, she looks casual and cool as she poses in the streets of Paris.
Metallic drama
Taapsee has a special love for the colour black but here, she mixes that up with some liquid gold magic. The actress stuns in a classic black halter gown but the highlight of the look has to be the sweeping metallic champagne-gold drape which has taken the look to a different level. The look is elegant with the perfect amount of drama.
Monochrome glamour
White looks gorgeous on Taapsee. Here, she looks beautiful in a sleek, body-con white gown with a corseted, sweetheart-neckline bodice. The silhouette looks stunning and the sheer off-the-shoulder long sleeves add to the magic. The actress, known for her beautiful curls, has opted for silky straight hair and we are not complaining. And the lip combo? It is definitely making it hard for us to look away.
Casual Y2K chic
No one does effortless style better than Taapsee Pannu! Wearing a cropped lilac tank top with an eye-catching broad-leg patchwork denim jeans, the actress knows how to keep it simple but not boring. The yellow pointed pumps and the nude crossbody bag completes the ensemble. She has allowed her curls to breathe which is exactly what the outfit needed.