4 easy tips to clean microwave

DEBOLINA ROY
Refreshing steam with lemon juice
Slice the lemon, extract the juice, and put it in the microwave for five minutes. This will help get rid of dried-out particles as the steam works to clean the microwave.
Deodourizing power of baking soda
Mix up to 2 spoonfuls of baking soda in a basin filled with warm water. Then, place it in the microwave on high for 5 minutes. This method helps to dissolve food particles and also counteracts unpleasant smells within the cavity.
Deep grime removal using white vinegar
Mix 2 tablespoons of vinegar with 2 cups of water and let the mixture steam for 5 minutes. By letting it rest, the vapour will have broken up the grease so that it can easily be wiped clean.
Scrubbing greasy surfaces with dish soap
Take off parts of the turntable for hand washing. Afterwards, use a sponge with suds to clean the inside walls in circles. Clean out all soap with a wet cloth to ensure that the microwave walls are streak-free.