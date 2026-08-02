4 reasons your fridge smell bad

DEBOLINA ROY
Uncovered leftovers
Keeping bowls uncovered can lead to the loss of moisture in the food and cause it to smell up the house. Covering food in containers with lids or in plastic wrap stops any leaks and keeps odours contained.
Unnoticed rotten food
Placing items in storage too closely makes it hard to notice items that have been around for a long period. When there is space between items, things can breathe, and the fresh items stay visible without the fear of spoilage.
Dirty containers
Store-bought wraps can come in from the outside covered in dirt and water. Putting them into the refrigerator right away encourages bacteria to grow, which is one of the common refrigerator mistakes that lead to unpleasant odours.
Trapped moisture
Keeping fruits wet leads to rotting and a wet mess in drawers. To eliminate extra moisture, ensure that your fruits are dry before keeping them. Be cautious about making these common refrigerator mistakes that can lead to mouldy smells.