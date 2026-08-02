4 reasons your homemade paneer is turning rubbery

DEBOLINA ROY
Overheating the milk
When one heats milk aggressively while curdling it, the proteins in dairy tend to tighten quickly. This fast reaction takes away important moisture and results in hard curds instead of the desired soft paneer.
Adding too much acid
If you add too much lemon juice or vinegar, your curds will set too hard and become bitterly acidic. If you add the acid slowly until you notice a pale greenish colour develop in the whey, then it will ensure the homemade paneer will remain soft.
Pressing the curd excessively
Using very heavy weights or pressing curds for extended periods drains out the moisture. To ensure soft homemade paneer, moderate weight must be used for at least 20 minutes so that the cheese maintains its shape while preserving its delicate texture.
Skipping cold water rinse
Not rinsing the curds properly causes residual heat to keep doing its job of cooking sensitive proteins. A quick rinse stops all cooking, removes the sour taste that might remain, and maintains a delightfully creamy, soft texture.