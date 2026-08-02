4 ways to prevent waterborne disease in monsoon

DEBOLINA ROY
Boil and purify drinking water
To remove harmful bacteria, viruses, and parasites, boil drinking water for one minute. It ensures that your family stays safe from harmful diseases during days of heavy rain.
Practice strict food hygiene
Engage in strict food safety procedures by cleaning fruits and vegetables again using clean water before eating. Shun raw foods and unsanitary vendors, as flooding often exposes vendors to bacteria.
Maintain hand hygiene and wear footwear
Strict personal hygiene practices include handwashing with soap before and after meals as well as after toilet use. Wear waterproof shoes to prevent any direct contact with the floodwater infected with the harmful leptospirosis.
Eliminate stagnant water and waste
Remove all stagnant water from residential areas and properly dispose of household waste to prevent the spread of pathogens. Taking care of your immediate surroundings will ensure that your community is well-protected against the seasonal occurrence of diseases.