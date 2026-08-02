5 ways to reuse leftover tea leaves

DEBOLINA ROY
Craft a savoury seasoning
Gradually dry wet tea leaves with the help of a frying pan and low heat until completely dry. Combine them with sesame seeds, salt, and bonito. Crush together and make a seasoning that you can use with rice, noodles, or steaks.
Deodourize closed spaces
Just put dried tea leaves in your fridge, closet, or shoes. The leaves quickly absorb any unpleasant smells. However, it is important to dry the leaves thoroughly to avoid any damage and replace them every few days.
Nourish plant soil
Put wet leaves straight into your compost or soil for plants that prefer acid conditions. They are rich in nitrogen and organic material. Adding dry paper makes for a less messy compost process.
Soothe tired eyes
Apply cool, used tea bags over your closed eyelids. The tea tannins work to strengthen your sensitive skin and relieve puffiness in the morning. Use this simple method whenever you feel tiredness around your eyes.
Natural household cleaning agent
Sprinkling wet used tea leaves over filthy floors assists in absorbing particles before cleaning them. Following this advice helps to employ old tea leaves as a scrub for a greasy stove.