6 blueberry desserts to make at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Blueberry bars
In a frying pan, press down half of the buttery sugar crumble mixture to provide a base. Spread a thick blueberry mixture, followed by the remainder of the crumble on top of the blueberries, and cook until the crumble is golden and crunchy.
Blueberry sauce topping
Cook fresh berries in combination with sugar and lemon juice over the fire until they turn into syrup. Use this delicious sauce to add to ice cream or pancakes in order to prepare quick blueberry desserts with no additional effort today.
Lemon blueberry cake
Combine fresh berries with a bright lemon cake batter. Bake the batter into cake rounds and allow the rounds to cool. Stack the rounds with tasty cream cheese frosting and surround the cake with fresh berries.
Blueberry crumble ice cream
Make a simple no-churn base by whipping together heavy cream and sweetened condensed milk. Then, mix in ingredients for blueberry desserts. Freeze for several hours so the desserts can be enjoyed during sunny weather.
Blueberry cookies
Blend the butter, sweet sugar, and lemon zest first. After that, gently mix the flour and then fold in dried fruits to create the cookie dough. Make small balls of dough and press them on a baking paper to form smooth cookies.
Blueberry galette
Stretch the pre-made pie crust on a baking sheet, dump lemon-flavoured berries onto the centre part, and fold the sides up. The dish will be ready when the crust becomes slightly browned.