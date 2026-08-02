How to achieve the perfect lip combo?

Udisha
Prep and hydrate
This is most important step for any make-up routine. If your lips are too chapped, exfoliate first and apply a hydrating lip balm. Wait for a few minutes till your lips are rejuvenated and gently blot off excess products before the next step.
Outline and define
Lip liners are absolutely mandatory for the perfect lip combo. Always pick out a lip liner that is at least a shade darker than your natural lips or the shade of the lipstick you will wear. Now, carefully trace the outer edges of the lips to define the shape. For a fuller look, overline the cupid's bow and the center of the bottom lip and slightly shade inwards.
Fill with colour
Now it is time to to apply the lipstick or lip tint. Ensure that you apply the colours to the centre of the lips and always choose the shade that goes with the lip liner (preferably a shade or two lighter. Use your fingertips to gently blend the lipstick along the lip liner edges.
Add gloss for dimension
For the final step, use a clear or tinted lip gloss and apply it to the middle of the lips. This makes your lips shine and plumps them up, creating a beautiful glow. If you want a matte look, you can skip this step.