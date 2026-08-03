How to keep bookworms away from your bookshelf?

Udisha
If you love books, you will definitely want bookworms to never pay a visit to your bookshelf. However, you must ensure that your books are kept in conditions adverse for the insects to thrive.
Control moisture and humidity
Bookworms love spaces that are damp. Always ensure that your bookshelves are absolutely dry and away from moisture. Adequate ventilation or dehumidifiers help keep moisture out of the room, which keeps both bookworms and moulds away.
Dust and clean regularly
A clean bookshelf is a must for books to stay as good as new. However, they are especially important if you don't want bookworms to hover around. Don't let dust gather since they are a food source for pests. Clean the shelves and the books at regular intervals to ensure they are squeaky clean.
Store books properly
Improper storing methods harm books in more ways than one. Never keep books very tightly next to each other, always leave some breathing space between two books to allow the air to flow. This prevents bookworms from building a permanent home in the shelves as well.
Use natural insect repellents
If nothing works, bring out the ultimate weapon: insect repellents, but natural ones. Instead of unnecessarily spraying chemical repellants, get some dried lavender sachets, bay leaves or cedarwood blocks and keep them tucked in the bookshelf. This helps repel bugs naturally while keeping the books safe.