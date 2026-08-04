4 mistakes to avoid while doing a dewy makeup

DEBOLINA ROY
Skipping the skin prep
Skipping serum and moisturizers leads to parched skin beneath your makeup products. Properly taking care of the skin helps achieve an even surface where products can be mixed properly and applied.
Using excess highlighter
Lowlight affects cheekbones, though applying too much will spoil the charm of contouring. Overapplication of liquid cosmetics creates a much more glossy look. Use shimmering makeup only at strategic parts of the face to achieve a natural appearance.
Using too much setting powder
When heavy powders are put onto the glowing areas, it causes the loss of moisture. The transparent powder should be applied lightly on the oily T-zones.
Choosing heavy matte formulas
Thick matte foundations conceal your skin texture and hold in moisture. When you use products such as light cream blushes and dewy foundations, your skin will stay soft and supple. The use of liquids also enables light to be reflected in a natural way.