6 things to consider before investing in mutual funds

DEBOLINA ROY
Investment objective and style
There are a number of smart strategies to follow when investing in mutual funds, including aligning fund goals to your own personal financial objectives. Strategies should also match your risk tolerance and ensure that the portfolio does not incur unnecessary losses in times of market volatility.
Role of the fund
By assigning specific functions to each fund, you can help stabilize your entire portfolio. Much like athletes on a team, aggressive, moderate, and conservative funds should have distinct functions in reaching your long-term financial targets and wealth creation.
Investment time horizon
The time horizon of your investment determines the level of risk that is tolerable in the markets. Since young investors can deal with higher volatility due to stock market investments, pensioners must move gradually to safer income funds to protect their capital.
Performance and track record
Consistency with respect to benchmark indices provides useful insights into the selection of mutual funds to invest in. Risk ratios and the performance record of managers are some of the useful tools in selecting mutual funds that can perform consistently.
Total expense ratio
Controlling total expense ratios plays a crucial role in determining net returns. By reducing fund expense ratios, more of your investment capital remains invested, leading to maximum compound returns and achieving higher total profitability in the long run.
Taxation rules and impact
Knowing the consequences of taxes helps avoid surprise setbacks to capital earnings. For equity and non-equity funds, tax rates vary depending on holding durations, which reinforces the importance of efficient tax planning to realize total net returns from portfolio investments.