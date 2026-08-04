Starting a business? 5 things you should do first

DEBOLINA ROY
Market research
Perform thorough market research to understand the possible target audience and competitors. Validate the necessity of your product right from the start to avoid significant failures. This is one of the most basic tips to start a business.
Business plan
Decide on your financial forecasts and operational strategy for the future. A clear direction is needed to help you make decisions every day. Securing initial investor capital relies heavily on presenting a structured document to your prospective funding partners today.
Tax paperwork & GST
Get your business name registered with relevant government bodies to be granted liability protection. You should also complete necessary taxation paperwork, such as obtaining a GST and tax ID number. Tax paperwork helps protect your ownership rights instantly.
Separate finances
Separate your private finances from your business transactions as soon as possible. Having a business bank account can enhance your bookkeeping efficiency, facilitate yearly tax return completion, and create a solid financial reputation for future lenders.
Licenses & permits
Ensure you acquire the necessary local permits and state operating licenses before you start your business. By complying with the law, you will avoid unpleasant situations in the form of penalties or shutdowns.