What are the health benefits of peanut butter?

Udisha
Supports heart health
Peanut butter can help lower bad cholesterol since it contains healthy fats. Packed with the antioxidant resveratrol, it can raise good cholesterol and keeps the blood pressure in check.
Boosts energy and muscle recovery
Rich in protein, healthy calories and magnesium, peanut butter provides sustained energy. It can also aid muscle repair and recovery post physical exhaustion, thanks to the amino acids present.
Helps weight management
Having peanut butter will quickly make you full due to the presence of protein, healthy fats as well as fibre. This ensures that your food intake is moderated, and brings down cravings. With the overall calorie intake in check, it is easier to manage weight.
Regulates blood sugar
Peanut butter has low glycemic index and the body digests it slowly. Due to the slow digestion, blood sugar levels are not allowed to spike. Moreover, magnesium in peanut butter makes insulin sensitivity better, thus controlling glucose.
Promotes brain health
A powerhouse of vitamin, peanut contains Vitamin E, which protects the brain cells from oxidative stress as well as Vitamin B3 or niacin which improves the cognitive functioning. It is extremely healthy for the brain and helps you keep sharp.