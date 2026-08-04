What is Japan's Ekiben? A special bento you find in rail stations

Bristi Dey
Japan has always been a fan of packaged food but with quality standards. If you're travelling the futuristic cities of Japan by train, you must try the Ekiben. It is a bento box but ready for the on-the-go consumption. And the best part is more than its convenience, ekiben celebrates Japan's regional cuisine, with each station showcasing local ingredients, traditional recipes, and artistic presentation.
Some of the major highlights of the ekiben is its variety. The coastal towns feature fresh seafood, cattle-producing regions bring premium wagyu beef, farming villages offer local vegetables and seasonal ingredients. It comes with artistic packaging, sometimes in reusable ceramic or wooden boxes.
Inside the ticket gates of Tokyo Station lies the holy grail of ekiben. At its heart is Ekibenya Matsuri, the undisputed temple of Japan's railway bento culture.
Gyuniku Domannaka (Yonezawa Station)
One of Japan's most beloved ekiben, this bento features tender slices of Yamagata beef cooked in a sweet soy sauce over premium Domannaka rice. Rich, savoury, and comforting, it has quickly won hearts around the world among tourists.
Shinagawa Meibutsu Kaizoku Bento (Shinagawa)
A station speciality, this colourful bento celebrates Tokyo Bay flavours with a mix of seafood, rice, and regional delicacies. It is a great introduction to the idea of ekiben as a taste of place.
Ikameshi (Mori Station)
Originating from Mori Station, Ikameshi features squid stuffed with glutinous rice and simmered in a sweet soy-based sauce. It's one of Hokkaido's signature railway meals.
Kani Meshi (Oshamambe Station)
Seafood lovers shouldn't miss this bento, which features generous portions of fresh crab meat served over seasoned rice. It's especially popular at stations in northern Japan.