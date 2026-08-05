Do you rain-check your window sills every monsoon?

Subhadrika Sen
Clean the windows: Do a deep clean of the windows before the season arrives. If need be, call in experts to do that.
Identify leakages or blocked drainage holes: While preparing the window for the rainy season, be observant towards any signs of water seepage and immediately seal it. Also check that the water drainage is not blocked.
Repair any cracks on the wall: If you notice any exterior cracks on the wall near the window, get them repaired during the summer so that water seepage can be prevented.
Soak water from the window sill: The narrow sliding strips on a window sill have a tendency to remain damp long after the rain has stopped. Ensure that you clean that space and soak all the water rendering it dry.
Odour check: If you start getting a musty, damp or foul smell from the window sills, immediately get it checked and undergo a thorough clean-up. It may be caused due to built up dirt, mould, fungus etc.