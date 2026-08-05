Don’t forget to clean these 5 home corners on rainy days

Subhadrika Sen
Entryway: You often place a doormat which is used for wiping the damp muddy shoes when you come from outside; but it is important that you wash the doormats once or twice a week and replace them with fresh ones to keep the house clean.
Sliding doors and windows: While cleaning the window panes are a norm, how many times do you open the sliding panes and thoroughly clean the sliders? Water-logging is a common issue there and it may cause seepage, dampness and moulds.
Exhaust fans: Are usually placed in the bathrooms and kitchens and then forgotten about. Every monsoon, these should be deep cleaned.
Shoe cabinets: These are often forgotten during monsoon cleaning. Sometimes, you place wet shoes or half dried shoes, muddy slippers etc which are breeding grounds for moulds and micro-organisms. Thus, it is essential that you clean the cabinet at least once a week.
Fridge door: The rubber banding between the fridge and the door often traps moisture and food particles. One needs to regularly clean it so that it remains dry and hygienic during the monsoon.