How to deal with frizzy hair in the monsoons?

Udisha
The high humidity during the monsoon season can worsen the frizziness of the hair which absorbs all the excess moisture! However, with the right care, you can make your hair manageable and beautiful.
Use a hydrating shampoo and conditioner
Replace your normal shampoo for one that is sulphate free. These shampoos are highly moisturising and do not strip the natural oils from your hair, keeping them conditioned and helping the hair block out humidity.
Apply a leave-in serum or oil
Anti-frizz serums or hair oil can really help with frizziness during monsoons. Apply either of the two when your hair is damp or wet to help your hair develop a protective barrier so that the hair does not swell up as it dries.
Switch to a microfibre towel
Using rough towels harm your hair and make your hair frizzier. Switch to a microfibre towel and instead of roughly drying your hair, gently squeeze or wrap the hair with the towel so that the water can be absorbed without need for friction.
Limit heat styling
Heat styling is the worst enemy if you have frizzy hair. If you hair gets dry and rough during the monsoons, it is time to put away the blow-dryers, straighteners and curling rods for the time being. If heat styling is absolutely necessary, do not skip the heat protectant spray.