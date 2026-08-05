How to make internet's favourite avocado salad?

Udisha
Prep the veggies
Begin by dicing two ripe avocados, 1 zucchini, and a handful of cherry tomatoes which may be cut into half as well. Now, finely chop a medium-sized onion along with some coriander leaves.
Whisk the dressing
In a small bowl, take two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and mix well with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, some chilli flakes, a pinch of salt and other herbs of your choice.
Combine and toss
Now, take a larger bowl and add the chopped veggies and herbs and slowly drizzle the dressing mix as you fold the entire thing together. Be gentle and make sure the soft avocado pieces don't get mashed.
Add crunchy extras and serve
For the extra crunch, add some croutons, crumbled feta cheese, toasted nuts or crushed nachos. Your green avocado salad is ready to be devoured!