Planning to retire in Europe? These cities will be perfect for you

Udisha
Valencia, Spain
Nestled in Spain's eastern Mediterranean coast, it doesn't get better than retiring here. With clean, flat streets, excellent healthcare schemes and a warm climate, Valencia is ideal!
Valletta, Malta
If you are looking for an English-speaking city which is quiet and lesser known, Valletta is your answer. Placed in central Mediterranean south of Sicily, besides having a excellent healthcare scheme, it also has amazing tax benefits for foreign retirees.
Cascais, Portugal
Close to the capital city of Lisbon, Cascais lies on the Portuguese coast and has a beautiful weather all-year round. The country offers accessible retirement visas along with top-tier healthcare which makes this small town, along with its beautiful community, a perfect place to retire.
Nice, France
If you are looking for a fancy retired life, this city on the French Riviera in southeastern France is the place to be. From a vibrant cultural life, beautiful coasts to exceptional healthcare and public transport systems, it cannot get better than this.
Kotor, Montenegro
Located on Montenegro's Adriatic coast, Kotor is known for the low coast of living and the slow life that makes it the perfect abode for retired professionals. With a beautiful community of people, and heavenly natural beauty, this picturesque city offers the comfort you deserve.
Florence, Italy
Retire in the embraces of history and spend your life in this Italian city, located in the Tuscany region. Marvel in the beauty of historic Renaissance architecture as you eat great food and sip fancy wine without worrying about healthcare (because they have got it covered too!).