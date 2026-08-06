4 tips to prevent milk from curdling while cooking

DEBOLINA ROY
Keep the heat low and slow
Boiling leads to the separation of delicate dairy proteins since use of hot heat ruptures emulsion at once. Low heat is one of the best tips to prevent milk curdling
Stabilize with a starch
By adding flour or cornstarch to your baseline milk proteins, you can create a buffer zone from extreme heat and separation. Making a traditional flour roux makes stablizes the liquid.
Temper before adding cold milk
Cold milk can create severe impact on hot pots. So the very first thing for preventing the milk from curdling is to temper it, that is whisking small quantities of hot liquid into the cold milk gradually.
Hold the salt until the end
Since salt attracts moisture and disrupts emulsions, it is not recommended to season too early. Instead, wait for your reduction to be finished. Salting at the end maximizes flavour without ruining the smoothness.