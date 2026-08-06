5 things to do with leftover cookie dough

Cookie dough truffles

Turn your dough into bite-sized, candy-like treats perfect for gifting. All you need is to roll the dough into 1-inch balls and chill them in the refrigerator. Melt high-quality dark chocolate, and using a fork, dip each chilled ball into the chocolate to coat, shake off the excess, and place on parchment paper to set. Sprinkle with sea salt or crushed nuts.