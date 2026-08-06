Real filmy bites: Iconic Indian cafes and restaurants filmed in movies & OTT shows

Dharitri Ganguly
Hauz Khas SOCIAL, Delhi: Tamasha (2015)
Overlooking the historic Hauz Khas complex in Delhi, this bustling co-working space and cafe serves as the backdrop for the song Agar Tum Saath Ho and several central conversations in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.
Watch out for: Panoramic views of the Hauz Khas lake, creative cocktail presentations, and fusion street food snacks.
Kyani & Co., Mumbai: Badmaash Company (2010)
One of South Mumbai’s oldest surviving heritage Irani cafes, this historic spot with classic checkered tablecloths and wooden chairs was featured in films such as Badmaash Company.
Watch out for: Bun maska, mawa cake, Irani chai, and classic Parsi bakery delights.
Pizza By The Bay, Mumbai: Wake Up Sid (2009), Rock On!! (2008)
Located along Marine Drive in Mumbai, this iconic sea-facing restaurant has appeared in movies like Wake Up Sid (where Konkona Sen Sharma’s character attends a jazz performance) and Rock On!!.
Watch out for: Gourmet thin-crust pizzas, pasta, and ocean-front outdoor seating.
Glenary's, Darjeeling: Barfi! (2012)
This landmark heritage bakery and restaurant in Darjeeling, West Bengal, made prominent appearances in major Hindi films like Barfi!starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.
Watch out for: Freshly baked pastries, Darjeeling tea, sizzlers, and live music on the upper levels.
Moulin Rouge, Kolkata: Parineeta (2005)
Situated on Kolkata's historic Park Street, this classic restaurant inspired the iconic 1960s cabaret cafe sequences and the song Kaisi Paheli Zindagani in the period romantic drama Parineeta.
Watch out for: Continental dishes, classic cocktails, and Indo-Chinese fare.
Jharipani Castle, Mussoorie: Musafir Cafe (2026)
Nestled in the hills of Mussoorie, this heritage hilltop property served as the primary filming location for the romantic drama series Musafir Cafe, where the property's scenic terraces and hillside views were transformed into the titular cafe.
Watch out for: Open-air terrace dining, vintage architecture, and scenic hillside walks.