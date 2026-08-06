Real filmy bites: Iconic Indian cafes and restaurants filmed in movies & OTT shows

Hauz Khas SOCIAL, Delhi: Tamasha (2015)

Overlooking the historic Hauz Khas complex in Delhi, this bustling co-working space and cafe serves as the backdrop for the song Agar Tum Saath Ho and several central conversations in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Watch out for: Panoramic views of the Hauz Khas lake, creative cocktail presentations, and fusion street food snacks.