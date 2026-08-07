Nayanthara spotted in Mumbai shooting for SVC63

Udisha
Indian actress Nayanthara was spotted on the sets of SVC63 in Mumbai and the leaked behind-the-scenes images have taken over the internet!
According to reports, the shooting in Mumbai began on August 7, 2026 and Nayanthara was part of the schedule along with other stars like Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff.
The stars are shooting for a Sri Venkateswara Creations production, temporarily called SVC63. The film is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally. While there has been no fixed date, the film is reportedly set for an Eid 2027 release.
SVC63 is an action-packed high-budget drama that will star Salman Khan in the lead role. Other prominent cast members reportedly include Anil Kapoor, Arvind Swamy and Rajpal Yadav.