5 off-beat Himalayan locations featured in Bollywood movies

Bristi Dey
Screen tourism has become one of the most powerful forces that drives economies these days. Iconic filming locations often leave a ‘I wish I could visit there’ notion in viewers’ minds. So, if you've ever dreamed of recreating your favourite Bollywood moments with your close ones, here are some breathtaking places that deserve a spot on your travel list.
Jalori Pass, Himachal Pradesh: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Remember the cozy camp scene from YJHD? It was shot at the Jalori Pass in Himachal Pradesh! At an altitude of around 10,800 feet, Jalori Pass is one of Himachal Pradesh's striking high-altitude destinations, surrounded by dense forests and dramatic mountain scenery. Located between the Kullu and Shimla regions, it is also a gateway to popular trekking trails, including the route to Serolsar Lake.
Tabo, Himachal Pradesh: Highway
In the midst of the rugged terrains of Spiti valley in Himachal, Tabo sits at a quiet corner which serves as the perfect spot for the film Highway. The time when Alia and Randeep sat on top of a truck with snowy mountains passing them by as a backdrop, it was Tabo’s serene beauty. It houses the more-than-1,000-year-old Tabo Monastery, often described as one of the most significant Buddhist monasteries in the Himalayan region.
Chitkul, Himachal Pradesh: Love Aaj Kal
In the heart of one of the last villages of India, Bollywood swept in and shot some of the spectacular romantic scenes that soon became iconic. The melodic track of Mehrama from the film Love Aaj Kal was shot in Chitkul. Some of the most attractive elements include the traditional wooden homes, the Baspa River and towering snow-capped
Dhanaulti, Uttarakhand: Mere Brother Ki Dulhan
The serene and snowy mountain landscapes of Dhanaulti and its surroundings provided a perfect backdrop for the film's hill sequences. Located around 24 kilometres from Mussoorie, Dhanaulti is a quieter hill retreat surrounded by thick deodar and oak forests.
Mashobra, Himachal Pradesh: Sanam Re
Perched in the high mountains of Himachal Pradesh lies the scenic village of Mashobra. The place sits a few kms away from the town of Shimla and is surrounded by dense deodar forests, apple orchards, and peaceful nature. The serene landscapes served as the perfect place for the Himalayan shots in Sanam Re.