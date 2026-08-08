5 off-beat Himalayan locations featured in Bollywood movies

Tabo, Himachal Pradesh: Highway

In the midst of the rugged terrains of Spiti valley in Himachal, Tabo sits at a quiet corner which serves as the perfect spot for the film Highway. The time when Alia and Randeep sat on top of a truck with snowy mountains passing them by as a backdrop, it was Tabo’s serene beauty. It houses the more-than-1,000-year-old Tabo Monastery, often described as one of the most significant Buddhist monasteries in the Himalayan region.